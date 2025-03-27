Fantasy Hockey
Erik Johnson Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Johnson (lower body) won't play against the Kings on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson participated in the morning skate but remains day-to-day, and he will miss his second straight game. It's unclear if he will be ready to return to action versus St. Louis on Saturday. Due to Johnson's absence, Keaton Middleton will probably remain in the lineup against Los Angeles.

