Esa Lindell News: Chips in with helper in Game 7

Lindell logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Lindell picked up his first point of the series in the final seconds of this contest, helping out on a Mikko Rantanen empty-netter. In addition to his one assist, Lindell provided seven shots on net, six hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 30-year-old will continue to focus on his own zone, and his opportunities on offense are likely to shrink once Miro Heiskanen (knee) is cleared to play.