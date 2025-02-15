Ethan Gauthier News: Stepping up offensively in QMJHL

Gauthier has taken a step forward offensively in 2024-25, providing 20 goals and 51 points in 38 appearances with QMJHL Drummondville.

Gauthier's scoring pace has improved significantly from last campaign, when he finished with 71 points (36 goals) in 64 regular-season outings with Drummondville. Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Gauthier has the potential to develop into a top-six forward, but that's likely not going to happen soon. Gauthier will probably continue to hone his game in the minors next season rather than jump directly to the NHL from the junior level.