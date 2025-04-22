Evan Bouchard News: Distributes three helpers in loss

Bouchard notched three assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

The Oilers found some success against the Kings' staunch defense, but none of it was on the power play. Bouchard still made an impact with helpers on goals by Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Corey Perry. The 25-year-old Bouchard was scoreless in the last two games of the regular season but had 14 points over the 13 contests before that. Overall, he logged 67 points (26 on the power play), 235 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating while playing in all 82 regular-season contests.