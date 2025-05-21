Fantasy Hockey
Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Bouchard scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Bouchard snapped a seven-game goal drought, giving the Oilers a 3-1 lead in the second period. He was still productive in the second round versus the Golden Knights, earning five assists in as many contests. The defenseman has five goals, eight assists, 31 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 12 outings this postseason while filling his usual roles on the top pairing and first power-play unit.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
