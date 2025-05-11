Evan Bouchard News: Supplies two assists Saturday

Bouchard notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Bouchard set up tallies by Corey Perry and Connor McDavid in the contest. This was Bouchard's fifth multi-point effort in the playoffs, but he's gone without a point in the other four games. The defenseman has four goals, seven helpers, 28 shots on net, 11 blocks and a plus-3 rating across nine playoff outings.