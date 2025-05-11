Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard News: Supplies two assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Bouchard notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Bouchard set up tallies by Corey Perry and Connor McDavid in the contest. This was Bouchard's fifth multi-point effort in the playoffs, but he's gone without a point in the other four games. The defenseman has four goals, seven helpers, 28 shots on net, 11 blocks and a plus-3 rating across nine playoff outings.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now