Evan Rodrigues News: Gets first goal of playoffs

Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Rodrigues' tally in the second period tied the game at 2-2. It was his first goal this postseason, as he's often had to settle for setting up teammates rather than finding the twine himself. The 31-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 24 shots on net, 29 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating across 15 playoff appearances. He should continue to be a factor on offense as long as he remains in a top-six role heading into the Stanley Cup Finals.