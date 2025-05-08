Fantasy Hockey
Evander Kane headshot

Evander Kane News: Buries goal in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Kane scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged five hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Kane's tally put the Oilers ahead 4-2 early in the third period, but the lead didn't last. While the Oilers have plenty of talent in the lineup, Kane's production on the second line shouldn't be overlooked. Through seven playoff games, he's earned three goals, two assists, 20 shots, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating. He's earned two points in as many contests to begin the second round.

Evander Kane
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
