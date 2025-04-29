Evander Kane News: Finds twine Tuesday

Kane scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Kane tied the game at 1-1 shortly after Andrei Kuzmenko opened the scoring for the Kings. The 33-year-old Kane has three points, 14 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff contests. He's been in fine form since making his debut in Game 2 after missing the whole regular season and the postseason opener. Still, Kane is on the third line and can't be relied on for consistent offense as long as he's in that role.