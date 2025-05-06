Evander Kane News: Sets up game-winner

Kane notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Kane set up a Zach Hyman goal with 3:02 left in the third period. The 33-year-old Kane has maintained a second-line role over the last four games, and he's been impactful in the playoffs after missing the entire regular season. The winger has two goals, two assists, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating over six postseason appearances.