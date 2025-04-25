Evander Kane News: Two points in win

Kane scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged five hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Kane helped out on a Connor Brown goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third, which tied the game at 4-4. It elicited a failed challenge from the Kings, which allowed the Oilers to pull ahead 10 seconds later with an Evan Bouchard power-play marker. Kane has played in the last two games after missing the entire regular season while recovering from a long list of surgeries. He has two points five shots on net, nine hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over those two appearances.