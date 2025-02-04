Filip Chytil News: Supplies helper in win

Chytil logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Chytil again had the most ice time among Vancouver's centers in his second game with the team. The 25-year-old has added two points and six shots on net since he was traded from the Rangers, and it appears the change of scenery has helped him land a larger role. Chytil is now at 22 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 42 appearances this season. Fantasy managers should at least have an eye on Chytil to see if he can sustain his offense in the long run -- he could be a strong addition off the waiver wire for the stretch run.