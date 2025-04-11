This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

While you probably shouldn't limit your attention to those on the 16 clubs with four games left, the extra potential stats may come in handy. At the same time, more prominent names on the sides only getting two or three outings can't be ignored.

This is it. Your last chance.

While most head-to-head leagues will soon be ending, roto formats still go until Thursday. Due to the brief window, it's a good idea to grab players on teams that'll be appearing more times. So here's a breakdown of remaining games:

2: BOS, STL, COL, SEA

3: FLA, NYR, PIT, ANH, VAN, VGK, the Central Division except for STL and COL

4: Everyone else

Thus concludes another season of the Waiver Wire column. Hope you enjoyed the occasional correct recommendations and horrible pun attempts. See you again in 2025-26!

(Rostered rates as of Apr. 11)

Forwards

Mason McTavish, ANH (Yahoo: 33%): It's been just over a month since McTavish got a repeat here, but he really needs a third time as his recent stats are way too good for someone available in roughly two-thirds of Yahoo! leagues. Since last being featured, he's gone off for 16 points in 18 games along with 52 shots and 119 faceoff wins on a 17:18 average. And while McTavish technically centers the third line, he's up on Anaheim's top power play where he's totaled 12 PPPs. He even produced three assists and 11 (!!) shots versus the Sharks on Apr. 1. Add him ASAP.

Blake Coleman, CGY (Yahoo: 33%): Coleman's offense has reverted to his standard offering in the 30s after a 54-point spike last season, including a recent stretch of 24 contests with only a goal and two assists. He's once again starting to show signs of lif, posting four points, nine shots, eight hits, four blocks and a plus-5 over the last four. As a top-six forward and regular participant on both special-teams units – he potted a PPG and SHG last Thursday – Coleman can help across multiple categories.

Conor Garland, VAN (Yahoo: 28%): The Canucks are set to miss the playoffs, yet they're not going to lie down for the final three matchups – even if they've been depleted up front through injuries and trades. And their lead PP is still talented enough to do some damage. Garland is part of that group and has blown well past his career-high with 16 PPPs. He's also been successful the last month-and-a-half by recording five goals, 10 assists, 42 shots and 21 blocks while skating close to 18 minutes per night. Vancouver will want to positively end the campaign with three home appearances, so Garland and company should be motivated to score.

Will Smith, SJ (Yahoo: 16%): Close your eyes if you don't know how Smith and other Sharks fared against the Wild on Wednesday. Let's just say he wasn't bad. Or more specifically, he notched four points during an 8-7 loss. After not receiving great ice time or responsibilities early on as a rookie, Smith has got into a groove by tallying 11 goals, 18 assists, eight PPPs and 65 shots since mid-January, and now regularly shares the ice with Macklin Celebrini for all scoring situations. Expect him to keep the momentum going.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, TB (Yahoo: 14%): Bjorkstrand has been a steady performer throughout his NHL career, and this year is no different. He fit in well on a balanced Kraken squad and got dealt with Yanni Gourde a couple days before the Deadline as Tampa added middle-six depth. And while the nine points with the new organization isn't outstanding, Bjorkstrand isn't necessarily there to rack up huge offensive stats. He's also improved in the last 10 by contributing four goals, four assists, 19 shots, seven hits and nine blocks. Bjorkstrand's PPG and PPA on Wednesday among the first man-advantage were probably anomalies, as Jake Guentzel will retake that role once he returns. Even so, his involvement within the first three trios is bound to result in an adequate fantasy haul.

Marcus Foligno, MIN (Yahoo: 12%): It may have taken a while for Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek to get back on the ice, but the wait seems to have been worthwhile, as the duo combined for seven points on Wednesday as Minnesota slotted eight past San Jose. With the latest line shuffling, Foligno is once again joining forces at five-on-five with JEE and picked up a pair of assists during the latest offensive explosion. And if we go back six games, the power winger has managed six points, 11 shots, 22 hits and eight blocks across 16:58 a night. The Wild are set to have all their forwards available for the playoffs, leaving secondary contributors like Foligno ready to benefit.

Cutter Gauthier, ANH (Yahoo: 10%): Let's take a double dip with the Ducks and another of their 25-and-under entries in Gauthier. And like many first-year players, there's been some growing pains for the former fifth-overall selection. But, similar to McTavish, Gauthier has turned the corner – and then some – reeling off 11 goals, 10 assists, 68 shots and a plus-9 across 24 appearances despite an under-14 workload. He's going to be solid for several seasons, so you may want to give him a chance before others jump on the opportunity.

Ryan Poehling, PHI (Yahoo: 1%): Sean Couturier was brought up last week, as the Flyers have surged in scoring following the latest coaching shakeup, and have now reached 25 goals from five outings. Poehling faced multiple slumps and injuries during his second year with the club, yet he began to get back on track under the former bench boss and has registered eight points, 10 shots, six blocks and 31 FW through the last four. He's at least worth a look given Philly will be going up against three vulnerable defenses in the Sabres, Blue Jackets and Isles.

Defensemen

Brady Skjei, NSH (Yahoo: 47%): The decision on which Nashville defender to feature this week was difficult between Skjei and Nick Blankenburg (one percent), but the former ultimately was chosen due to a longer time between mentions and better overall output. We wouldn't fault you for taking Blankenburg, as he's quarterbacking the top power play and has delivered four PPAs over the last 10 games, yet his partner Skjei has been more active since Mar. 6 with 11 points – including five while up a man – 36 shots and 24 blocks on 23-plus minutes a night. Go with the stats and ignore the fact the Preds rank last in offense.

Owen Power, BUF (Yahoo: 29%): It's not often you'll see a blueliner with 40 points available in at least 70 percent of Yahoo! leagues, though Power has endured a couple prolonged droughts this season while still behind Rasmus Dahlin for primary attacking opportunities. Even so, he's notched a goal, eight assists – four on the PP – 19 shots and 15 blocks across 15 appearances. Combine that with a significant workload as part of an offense that's scored 46 times in 10 outings and Power provides the potential to produce.

Kaiden Guhle, MON (Yahoo: 16%): Guhle returned at the end of March after missing two months following quad muscle surgery and has rejoined Lane Hutson at even-strength. While that pairing could yield points, Guhle is more known for his physical accomplishments. And he's right back to racking up those numbers via 11 PIM, 23 hits and 15 blocks from seven matchups. Guhle has also supplied two assists during that stretch and logged 25:01 Tuesday, so there doesn't look to be any limits regarding his responsibilities.

Timothy Liljegren, SJ (Yahoo: 1%): Liljegren initially inherited the lead PP role after coming over from Toronto, though that didn't lead to much, and his ice time began to decrease. And we didn't hear much about him until he recorded two assists, five shots and four blocks against his former club on Mar. 27. Including that performance, Liljegren has accumulated five helpers, 12 shots and 20 blocks through eight contests while skating over 24 minutes. He's even found his way back to the man-advantage and tallied a PPA Monday on the second unit. With a couple teammates out of the lineup, Liljegren is set to keep earning elevated placement.

Goaltenders

Karel Vejmelka, UTA (Yahoo: 46%): Vejmelka has appeared in Utah's last 22 games, where he's posted a 12-6-4 record alongside a 2.42 GAA. He's also allowed no more than two goals in five of the last seven. With the Hockey Club officially eliminated from postseason contention and Matt Villalta the only other healthy netminder on the roster, expect Vejmelka to start two of the three remaining road matchups.

Calvin Pickard, EDM (Yahoo: 28%): Stuart Skinner has been out with a head injury the last couple weeks and is set to reappear – perhaps as early as Friday. Prior to being sidelined, he had struggled since early February by registering a 3.60/.868 line. Pickard has ably stepped in during Skinner's absence, winning four of the last five outings while stopping 122 of 133 shots. He's also been the better of the two for significant stretches and should assume starting duties for at least two of the final four contests with Skinner getting back up to speed.

