Filip Gustavsson News: Burned by New Jersey

Gustavsson turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Nico Hischier hung a hat trick on the 26-year-old netminder as Gustavsson gave up more than four goals in a game for the first time since Feb. 1. It's a rare misstep in March for Gus, who's gone 7-4-1 over 12 starts this month with a 1.99 GAA and .930 save percentage as the Wild try to lock down a playoff spot.