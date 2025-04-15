Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Cedes crease to Fleury for overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Gustavsson stopped 22 of 24 shots before giving way to Marc-Andre Fleury in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Joe Smith of The Athletic reports it was Gustavsson's idea to allow Fleury to play overtime -- the Wild clinched a playoff spot simply by earning one point. Gustavsson's fantasy managers might not appreciate the gesture, but that's all class from one teammate to another, allowing Fleury to get some time in his last regular-season game. Gustavsson finishes at 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 58 regular-season outings. He'll likely start the vast majority of the Wild's playoff contests, which will begin with a first-round series versus the Golden Knights.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now