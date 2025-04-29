Filip Gustavsson News: Starting Game 5
Gustavsson will start on the road in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Gustavsson made 42 saves on 46 shots in Saturday's overtime loss in Game 4, which left the series tied at 2-2. The 26-year-old allowed five goals on 58 shots over the first two games of the series in Vegas and has been fairly steady throughout the playoffs.
