Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gustavsson will start Monday's road game against the Devils, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson started at home against New Jersey on Saturday, and he allowed five goals on 33 shots (.848 save percentage) en route to his second loss in his last three appearances. Over 12 outings this month, he's gone 7-4-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .930 save percentage, and he'll attempt to end March on a high note Monday.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
