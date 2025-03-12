Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Hallander headshot

Filip Hallander News: Racks up points in Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hallander finished second in the Swedish Hockey League with 53 points this season, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Wednesday.

Hallander has played in three NHL games over his career, with the most recent outing coming back in 2022-23. Selected by the Pens in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old center excelled in Sweden this year, which could convince Pittsburgh to bring him back from overseas.

Filip Hallander
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now