Filip Kral headshot

Filip Kral News: Joining NHL roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Kral was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Kral hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2022-23 when he was with Toronto, registering two hits, one block and one shot in two games while averaging 9:58 of ice time. Kral's promotion could be an indication that there is another injury on the blue line ahead of Thursday's season finale versus the Capitals.

Filip Kral
Pittsburgh Penguins
