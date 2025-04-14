Filip Kral News: Joining NHL roster

Kral was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Kral hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2022-23 when he was with Toronto, registering two hits, one block and one shot in two games while averaging 9:58 of ice time. Kral's promotion could be an indication that there is another injury on the blue line ahead of Thursday's season finale versus the Capitals.