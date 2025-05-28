Frederik Andersen News: Bows out of playoffs

Andersen stopped 17 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Andersen couldn't replicate his Game 4 shutout, allowing three goals in a span of 4:36 during the second period after the Hurricanes tallied twice in the first. The 35-year-old netminder went 8-5 with a 2.02 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 13 playoff outings. He signed a one-year contract extension in early May, so he'll be part of the Hurricanes' plans between the pipes again in 2025-26.