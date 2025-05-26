Frederik Andersen News: Exits ice first

Andersen was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Game 4 versus the Panthers on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod on the road.

Andersen gave up nine goals on 36 combined shots (.750 save percentage) in Games 1 and 2 before watching Pyotr Kochetkov feature between the pipes in Game 3. With Kocketkov giving up six goals in that appearance, the Canes look poised to return to Andersen in the crease for a must-win Game 4 clash.