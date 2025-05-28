Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Receiving start in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Andersen will protect the home goal in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Panthers, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Andersen kept the Hurricanes from getting swept in Game 4, posting a 20-save shutout to keep their season alive. The team will turn back to him again in a second straight elimination game. Andersen is is 4-2 with a 2.32 GAA and an .898 save percentage on home ice this postseason, though he lost the first two games of this series in Carolina while allowing nine goals on 36 shots.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
