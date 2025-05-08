Fantasy Hockey
Fredrik Karlstrom headshot

Fredrik Karlstrom News: Heading to Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Karlstrom signed a four-year deal with Linkoping HC in Sweden on Thursday, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Karlstrom spent the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Bridgeport, recording nine goals and four assists over 30 appearances with the club. However, he'll return to the SHL next year after struggling to see much NHL action over the past few seasons. He played for Linkoping HC during the 2018-19 season, logging four goals and six assists over 45 appearances.

Fredrik Karlstrom
New York Islanders
