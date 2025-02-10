Gabe Perreault News: Soaring with Eagles
Perreault has notched 10 goals and 25 assists in 26 games for Boston College this season.
Perreault currently leads the team with 35 points in his sophomore campaign. Drafted with the 23rd overall pick by the Rangers in 2023, the 19-year-old winger could be in contention for a spot in the NHL next year -- though another season in college might further his long-term development.
