Gabriel Carriere headshot

Gabriel Carriere News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Carriere was elevated from AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Carriere's promotion ahead of Thursday's matchup could be an indication that either Alexandar Georgiev or Georgi Romanov won't be available to face the Oilers on Thursday -- especially considering the Barracuda play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus AHL Colorado and Yaroslav Askarov is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Gabriel Carriere
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
