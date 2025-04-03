Gabriel Carriere News: Called up from minors
Carriere was elevated from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Carriere's promotion ahead of Thursday's matchup could be an indication that either Alexandar Georgiev or Georgi Romanov won't be available to face the Oilers on Thursday -- especially considering the Barracuda play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus AHL Colorado and Yaroslav Askarov is dealing with a lower-body injury.
