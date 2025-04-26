Gabriel Vilardi Injury: Game-time call for Sunday

Vilardi (upper body) will be a game-time decision against St. Louis on Sunday in Game 4 after being a full participant in Saturday's practice, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Vilardi has missed the last 14 games, including the first three outings of Winnipeg's first-round playoff series versus the Blues. He amassed 27 goals, 61 points and 130 shots on net across 71 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. If Vilardi receives the green light to return, he will probably land a top-six role and see time on the first power-play unit.