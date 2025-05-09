Gabriel Vilardi News: Opens scoring on power play

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Vilardi opened the scoring just 3:35 into the game, cashing in on Tyler Seguin's double-minor penalty for high-sticking. The 25-year-old Vilardi was a little slow out of the gates following an upper-body injury that cost him a month of action. He's ramped up now, earning a goal, an assist and seven shots on net over two games in the second round.