Gabriel Vilardi News: Puts up helper in loss

Vilardi logged an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Vilardi found Mark Scheifele for a goal to bring the Jets within one late in the second period, but they couldn't tie the game in the third. The helper was Vilardi's first point in four playoff outings. The 25-year-old returned to action in Game 5 of the first round versus the Blues after missing a month due to an upper-body injury, so it's possible he's just getting back up to speed. He's added 11 shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this postseason.