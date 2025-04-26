Gage Goncalves News: Rare offensive outburst

Goncalves put up two assists and four hits in a 5-1 win over Florida on Saturday in Game 3.

Goncalves is coming off a 20-point (eight goals, 12 assists) rookie campaign in 2024-25, where he averaged 12:48 of ice time per game. His playing time has increased during the playoffs, and he logged 18:31 of action in Game 3. Goncalves has three assists and nine hits in three games this postseason but doesn't have a shot on goal yet.