Gage Goncalves News: Seven points in last 10 games

Goncalves scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

It stood as the winner. Goncalves ripped a wrist shot through a screen and past Logan Thompson early in the third period. The goal was his second this season and of his career. Goncalves has just nine points in 37 games this season, but seven (one goal, six assists) have come in his last 10 contests. He has 17 shots in that span. Fantasy managers in deep formats may find him useful in the short term.