Hathaway (upper body) will miss Thursday's tilt against Washington, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Hathaway has eight goals, 18 points, 48 PIM, 76 shots, 218 hits and 56 blocks in 60 appearances in 2024-25. He hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 27 due to the injury. When Hathaway is healthy, he'll probably serve in a bottom-six role.