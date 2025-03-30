Georgi Romanov News: Starting against Los Angeles
Romanov will start Sunday's road game against the Kings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Romanov made two appearances for the Sharks earlier this month, going 0-1-0 while posting a 3.09 GAA and .875 save percentage. San Jose is playing the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, so Romanov will return to the crease to face the Kings, who are tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.86 goals per game.
