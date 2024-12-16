Fantasy Hockey
Grant Hutton headshot

Grant Hutton News: Playing time trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Hutton has been scratched for nine of the last 14 games after he sat out Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Islanders have gotten Alexander Romanov and Adam Pelech back from injuries over the last few weeks, creating a crowded blue line. Hutton is currently filling a reserve role, and the team wants to get Isaiah George more of a look as well. Barring further injuries on the blue line, don't expect Hutton to play regularly moving forward. He has two helpers, 10 shots on net, 12 hits and 11 blocked shots through 12 appearances.

Grant Hutton
New York Islanders
