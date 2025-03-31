Guillaume Richard News: Agrees to entry-level deal

Richard signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Monday.

Richard notched two goals and 14 points in 37 appearances with Providence College during his senior season in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets chose the 22-year-old defender in the fourth round, 101st overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Richard will probably report to AHL Cleveland on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season because his first professional contract begins in the 2025-26 campaign.