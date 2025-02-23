Hampus Lindholm Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Lindholm (kneecap) underwent surgery for a fractured patella and is likely out for the season, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

It'll go down as a lost season for Lindholm, who's been sidelined since initially suffering the injury on Nov. 12. The 31-year-old blueliner appeared in 17 games this year, logging three goals and seven points. Lindholm will now turn his attention towards getting back to full health ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.