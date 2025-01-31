Fantasy Hockey
Hardy Haman-Aktell headshot

Hardy Haman-Aktell News: Placed on unconditional waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 11:42am

Haman-Aktell was placed on unconditional waivers Friday in order to terminate his contract, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Haman-Aktell played six games with Washington at the NHL level last season, but he has spent this season with AHL Hershey, where he's had nine assists across 27 games. Haman-Aktell will likely return to play in Sweden once his contract is terminated.

