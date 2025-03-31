Harrison Scott News: Inks one-year deal
Scott agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday, per PuckPedia.
Scott's deal won't kick in until the 2025-26 campaign, which means he will likely link up with AHL Texas on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the current campaign. Undrafted out of college, the 24-year-old winger set new personal bests in both goals (18) and assists (17) at the University of Maine this year.
