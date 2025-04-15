Fantasy Hockey
Hayden Hodgson headshot

Hayden Hodgson Injury: Dealing with tweaked LBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Hodgson will not be available Tuesday against the Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Hodgson has doled out seven hits but hasn't cracked the scoresheet over two appearances since his recall from the minors Friday. His lower-body issue is an aggravation of a previous injury, so he might also be held out of Ottawa's last game of the regular season Thursday against Carolina.

