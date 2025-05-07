Haydn Fleury News: Supplies assist

Fleury logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Fleury made his third appearance of the playoffs. The 28-year-old will likely stay in the lineup while at least one of Josh Morrissey (upper body) or Logan Stanley (undisclosed) remain out, though Fleury has been steady in limited action and could command playing time even when the Jets are fully healthy again. Fleury has added one shot on net, seven hits, four blocks and a plus-2 rating over three postseason games.