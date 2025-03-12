Henry Mews News: Headed for Michigan

Mews is expected to join the University of Michigan next season, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports Wednesday.

Mews has racked up 14 goals and 66 helpers across 63 games for OHL Ottawa and Sudbury this year. The 19-year-old blueliner will make the jump to the collegiate ranks instead of spending another season in the OHL. If he can offer the same offensive upside with the Wolverines, Mews likely won't spend long at Michigan before making the jump to the professional ranks.