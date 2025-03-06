Herman Traff News: Dealt to Anaheim
Anaheim acquired Traff and a second-round pick in 2025, sending Brian Dumoulin to New Jersey on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Traff was selected in the third-round, 91st overall in 2024 by the Devils. The 19-year-old winger has three goals and four assists in 25 games with HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League this season and managed a pair of goals in seven games during the 2025 World Junior U-20 Championship two months ago. He will likely remain in Sweden at least one more year before heading across the pond to play in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now