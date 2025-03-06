Herman Traff News: Dealt to Anaheim

Anaheim acquired Traff and a second-round pick in 2025, sending Brian Dumoulin to New Jersey on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Traff was selected in the third-round, 91st overall in 2024 by the Devils. The 19-year-old winger has three goals and four assists in 25 games with HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League this season and managed a pair of goals in seven games during the 2025 World Junior U-20 Championship two months ago. He will likely remain in Sweden at least one more year before heading across the pond to play in the minors.