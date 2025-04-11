Hudson Fasching News: Nets goal in loss

Fasching scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Rangers.

Fasching's six shots led the Islanders. He ended his season-long goal drought with the tally -- his last goal was over a year ago in a game versus the Jets on March 23, 2024. The 29-year-old winger has just three points, 39 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-6 rating across 39 appearances in 2024-25, and he's been limited to bottom-six minutes when in the lineup.