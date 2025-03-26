Isak Posch News: Signs entry-level deal

Posch inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday. His contract will begin in 2025-26.

Posch had a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 22 appearances as a sophomore with St. Cloud State in 2024-25. Although the 23-year-old excelled in college, he should be expected to open next season in the minors, especially with goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood already signed for 2025-26.