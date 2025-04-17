Ivan Fedotov News: No longer starting Thursday

Fedotov will not serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's road game against Buffalo.

The Flyers initially announced Fedotov as their starting netminder for Thursday's regular-season finale, but they issued a retraction, stating that Aleksei Kolosov will instead draw the start. Fedotov has made 26 appearances for the Flyers this year, going 6-13-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .880 save percentage.