Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Fedotov headshot

Ivan Fedotov News: No longer starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Fedotov will not serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's road game against Buffalo.

The Flyers initially announced Fedotov as their starting netminder for Thursday's regular-season finale, but they issued a retraction, stating that Aleksei Kolosov will instead draw the start. Fedotov has made 26 appearances for the Flyers this year, going 6-13-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .880 save percentage.

Ivan Fedotov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now