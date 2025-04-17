Ivan Fedotov News: Starting season finale

Fedotov will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Thursday.

Fedotov is 6-13-4 with a 3.15 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 26 outings this season. He was highly-regarded after signing near the end of the 2023-24 campaign, but has been mediocre at the NHL level. combining for an .874 save percentage in 29 career appearances. The Sabres are 10th in NHL scoring in 2024-25, generating 3.21 goals per game.