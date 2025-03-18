Ivan Fedotov News: Takes tough loss Monday

Fedotov stopped 21 of 22 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning, with Tampa Bay's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Flyers couldn't solve Andrei Vasilevskiy in the other crease, leaving Nikita Kucherov's goal on a breakaway late in the first period as the winner, but Fedotov gave his squad every chance to get back in it. The 28-year-old netminder has dropped four straight decisions, but his 2.40 GAA and .905 save percentage over that stretch highlight that a lack of goal support is to blame.