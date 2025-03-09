Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Fedotov headshot

Ivan Fedotov News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Fedotov will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Sunday.

Fedotov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Seattle. The 28-year-old Fedotov has a 5-9-3 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. New Jersey is tied for 14th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ivan Fedotov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now