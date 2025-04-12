Fantasy Hockey
Jack McBain headshot

Jack McBain News: Contributes two power-play assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

McBain logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

McBain helped out on goals by Sean Durzi and Josh Doan in the second period. With five points over his last five games, McBain has found some success on offense late in the season. His effort Saturday earned him a career year with 27 points (13 goals, 14 helpers), with three of those points coming on the power play. He's added 89 shots on net, 287 hits, 50 blocked shots, 78 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 80 appearances in a middle-six role.

Jack McBain
Utah Hockey Club
