Jack McBain News: Notches assist in win

McBain provided an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

McBain had gone five games without a point, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in just two of 25 contests since the start of January (three points). Despite the downturn in offense, he hasn't been scratched, and he's even worked his way back onto the second power-play unit. The 25-year-old has a modest 18 points and 66 shots on net through 62 outings, but he is a physical force with 214 hits and 61 PIM to his name this season.