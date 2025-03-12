Jack McBain News: Tallies opening goal

McBain scored a goal, added five hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

McBain snapped an eight-game goal drought with the opening tally at 11:03 of the first period. The 25-year-old forward has served on a checking line with Lawson Crouse and Josh Doan recently, but all three players can chip in a bit of offense as well. McBain has three points over his last four outings and a total of 20 points, 69 shots on net, 226 hits, 41 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 65 appearances this season.